North Kesteven establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kings Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Church Road, Martin Dales Woodhall Spa was given the score after assessment on April 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 96 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 77 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.