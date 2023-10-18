Register
North Kesteven establishment given new food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Tempest, a pub, bar or nightclub at Tempest Arms, High Street, Coleby was given the score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 98 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.