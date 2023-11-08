North Kesteven establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mill Lodge, a pub, bar or nightclub at Branston Road, Canwick was given the score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 98 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.