North Kesteven establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The White Hart, a pub, bar or nightclub at White Hart, High Street, Metheringham was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 97 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.