North Kesteven establishment given new food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jan 2024, 10:21 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The White Hart, a pub, bar or nightclub at White Hart, High Street, Metheringham was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 97 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.