North Kesteven establishment given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The White Hart, a pub, bar or nightclub at White Hart, High Street, Metheringham was given the minimum score after assessment on June 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 98 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.