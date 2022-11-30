North Kesteven establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
The Tempest, a pub, bar or nightclub at Tempest Arms, High Street, Coleby was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 99 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.