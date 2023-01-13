North Kesteven establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
The Bull, a pub, bar or nightclub at London Road, Bracebridge Heath was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.