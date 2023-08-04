North Kesteven establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Penny Farthing, a pub, bar or nightclub at 4 Station Road, Timberland was given the score after assessment on June 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 97 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 77 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.