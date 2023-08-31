North Kesteven establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Tempest, a pub, bar or nightclub at Tempest Arms, High Street, Coleby was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 98 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.