North Kesteven establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Green Man, a pub, bar or nightclub at Main Street, Norton Disney was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 98 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.