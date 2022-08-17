North Kesteven house prices dropped slightly in June

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.9%, in North Kesteven in June, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 10.8% over the last year.

The average North Kesteven house price in June was £256,857, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% decrease on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.7%, and North Kesteven was lower than the 1% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North Kesteven rose by £25,000 – putting the area 24th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in High Peak, where property prices increased on average by 17%, to £262,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Rutland gained 5% in value, giving an average price of £376,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties has remained the primary reason behind climbing house prices across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But activity is starting to slow, with soaring inflation putting household budgets under pressure.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in North Kesteven spent an average of £218,000 on their property – £22,000 more than a year ago, and £51,000 more than in June 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £279,000 on average in June – 27.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices North Kesteven in June – they dropped 1.1% in price, to £313,164 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 11%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: down 0.5% monthly; up 11.7% annually; £212,800 averageTerraced: down 0.2% monthly; up 10.2% annually; £174,272 averageFlats: down 0.3% monthly; up 4.6% annually; £111,227 average

How do property prices in North Kesteven compare?

Buyers paid 4.5% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£246,000) in June for a property in North Kesteven. Across the East Midlands, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £376,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in North Kesteven. Rutland properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£172,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in June

North Kesteven: £256,857The East Midlands:£245,911UK: £286,397

Annual growth to June

North Kesteven: +10.8%The East Midlands: +9.3%UK: +7.8%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands