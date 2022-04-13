North Kesteven house prices increased slightly in February

EMBARGOED TO 00001 TUESDAY OCTOBER 26 File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website. Issue date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3%, in North Kesteven in February, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 12.3% annual growth.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average North Kesteven house price in February was £253,222, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.4%, but North Kesteven underperformed compared to the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North Kesteven rose by £28,000 – putting the area 15th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in South Holland, where property prices increased on average by 19.7%, to £237,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Bolsover gained just 4.2% in value, giving an average price of £159,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in North Kesteven in February – they increased 0.4%, to £310,186 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.2% monthly; up 12.2% annually; £208,017 averageTerraced: up 0.2% monthly; up 10.9% annually; £170,301 averageFlats: up 0.2% monthly; up 4.7% annually; £110,526 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in North Kesteven spent an average of £214,000 on their property – £23,000 more than a year ago, and £54,000 more than in February 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £276,000 on average in February – 28.7% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in North Kesteven compare?

Buyers paid 7.3% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£236,000) in February for a property in North Kesteven. Across the East Midlands, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £277,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Harborough – £367,000 on average, and 1.4 times as much as more than in North Kesteven. Harborough properties cost 2.3 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£159,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in February

North Kesteven: £253,222The East Midlands:£235,993UK: £276,755

Annual growth to February

North Kesteven: +12.3%The East Midlands: +10.9%UK: +10.9%

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands