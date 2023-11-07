North Kesteven restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Little Italy Pizza Co, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3-4 Mill Court, Carre Street, Sleaford was given the maximum score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 109 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.