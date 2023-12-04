Register
BREAKING

North Kesteven restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Moy Park - Primary Kitchen Process 1, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Moy Park, Main Street, Anwick was given the maximum score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 117 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 110 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.