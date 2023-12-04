North Kesteven restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Moy Park - Primary Kitchen Process 1, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Moy Park, Main Street, Anwick was given the maximum score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 117 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 110 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.