North Kesteven restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
KFC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Holdingham Roundabout, Holdingham, Sleaford was given the maximum score after assessment on January 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 117 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 110 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.