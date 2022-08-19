North Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Manor Farm Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Farm Shop Manor Farm, 2 Moor Lane, Leasingham was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.