North Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Willows Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Willow Lane, Cranwell was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 105 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.