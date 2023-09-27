North Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lucky Star, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Westgate, Sleaford was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 107 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.