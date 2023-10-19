North Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Checkers, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 97 East Road, Sleaford was given the score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 109 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.