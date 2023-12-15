North Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bharat Mahal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at A17, Newark Road, North Rauceby was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 117 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 109 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.