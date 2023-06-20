North Kesteven road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Kesteven's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Hykeham roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.

• A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Whisby to Doddington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm June 26 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Hykeham to Whisby, traffic signals due to maintenance works.