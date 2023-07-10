North Kesteven road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Kesteven's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm July 9 to 11.59pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Doddington roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closure and diversion route for works being undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council.

• A46, from 1pm July 4 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 1pm July 14 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, slip road, layby, and lane closures and temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm July 18 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Haddington to Hykeham, Lane closures for electrical works.