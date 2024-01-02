North Kesteven road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Kesteven's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Kesteven's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by, gap and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, carriageway and layby closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Swinderby to Witham St Hughes, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 7pm January 9 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham roundabout to Whisby roundabout, carriageway, lay-by and lane closures for renewal works, diversion route via local authority network.