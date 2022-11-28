North Kesteven road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Witham St Hughes, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm November 30 to 5am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Whisby to Doddington, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A1, from 1pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 13 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Witham St Hughes to Thorpe on the Hill, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to drainage surveys.