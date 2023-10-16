North Kesteven road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
North Kesteven's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.