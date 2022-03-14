North Kesteven road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:16 pm

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A46, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Norton Disney, Lane closure for works by BT.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.