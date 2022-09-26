North Kesteven road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 6am September 26 to 6pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Haddington to Swinderby, diversion route due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.