North Kesteven road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.