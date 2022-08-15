North Kesteven road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Kesteven's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Collingham to Swinderby, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Doddington roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, temporary traffic signals.

• A1, from midnight, August 24 to 11.59pm August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby, Gap closure, diversion route and temporary event signs for The Lost Village event.