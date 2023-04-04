Register
North Kesteven road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Kesteven's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

A46, from 8pm April 3 to 4am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 eastbound, Hykeham to Whisby, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

A46, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.