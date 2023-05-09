North Kesteven road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm May 16 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Hykeham roundabout to Whisby roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Hykeham roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.