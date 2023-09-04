Register
North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A46, from 1pm August 21 to 6am October 4, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A46/A1/A17 interchange to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

A46, from 11pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Witham Saint Hughs, diversion route via National Highways network works on local authority network by Network Rail.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

