North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by, gap and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm November 16 to 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Thorpe on the Hill to Hykeham, Lane closures for electrical works.