North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A46, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
• A46, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, carriageway, Lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.