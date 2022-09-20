North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Swinderby to Hykeham, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 6am September 26 to 6pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Haddington to Swinderby, diversion route due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.