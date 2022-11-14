North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm November 24 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Carlton on Trent to Tuxford, Lane closure due to maintenance work.