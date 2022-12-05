North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A1, from 1pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 13 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Witham St Hughes to Thorpe on the Hill, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to drainage surveys.