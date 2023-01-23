North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 1pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Newark to Lincoln, Lane closures for local authority works.

