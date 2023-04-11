Register
North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

A46, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.