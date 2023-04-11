North Kesteven road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

North Kesteven's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

• A46, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement