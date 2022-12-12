North Kesteven takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
7 hours ago
Sunnys Plaice, a takeaway at 3a Jermyn Street, Sleaford was given the maximum score after assessment on December 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 72 takeaways with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.