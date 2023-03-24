Register
North Kesteven takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
China China, a takeaway at 14 Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath was given the maximum score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 72 takeaways with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.