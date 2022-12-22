North Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Munchbox Cafe Plus, a takeaway at Street Record, Lindum Business Park, North Hykeham was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 73 takeaways with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.