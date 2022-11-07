North Kesteven takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pavilion Kitchen, a takeaway at The Pavilion, Parkfield Road, Ruskington was given the maximum score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 73 takeaways with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.