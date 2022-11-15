North Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Taj Takeaway, a takeaway at 4 Muntjac Way, Witham St Hughs was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 73 takeaways with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.