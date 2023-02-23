North Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
Maya Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 4-6 Station Road, Heckington was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 72 takeaways with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.