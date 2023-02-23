Register
North Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Maya Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 4-6 Station Road, Heckington was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 72 takeaways with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.