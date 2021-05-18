Nostalgia: More celebrations for Royal couple while pupils at Welbourn gather for photographs

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210705-151640001

That edition featured three pages of photographs of royal wedding celebrations from the Sleaford area, following on from the five pages that were set aside the previous week – a reminder of just how big an event the royal wedding was back in April 2011.

Pictured are members of the 1st Quarrington Brownies and Guiding holding a street party at Sleaford Scout Hut.

Also pictured are two photographs from Welbourn CofE Primary School, the star of that week’s Our School feature. They show Class Two, Years Three and Four with teacher Neil Benton, and Class Three, Years Five and Six, with teacher Dee Harrison.

