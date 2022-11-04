Number of single people in North Kesteven has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than a quarter of people in North Kesteven were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in North Kesteven when the census took place last year was 27,610, up from 21061 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in North Kesteven, 28.2% were single – an increase on 23.7% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 52.6% of people in North Kesteven were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 56.7% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 51,110 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 50,175 in 2011.

An additional 267 were in same sex marriages in North Kesteven last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 112 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 60 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 140 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 9,767 divorced people and 18 people with a dissolved civil partnership in North Kesteven last year, making up 10% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

