One more death recorded in North Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.
The dashboard shows 277 people had died in the area by April 20 (Wednesday) – up from 276 on Tuesday.
They were among 13,677 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 149,844 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 20 (Wednesday) – up from 149,401 on Tuesday.