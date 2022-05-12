One more death recorded in North Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:12 pm

A total of 283 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 12 (Thursday) – up from 282 on Wednesday.

They were among 14,044 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 154,004 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 12 (Thursday) – up from 153,876 on Wednesday.