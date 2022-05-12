One more death recorded in North Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.

A total of 283 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 12 (Thursday) – up from 282 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 14,044 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.