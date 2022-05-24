One more death recorded in North Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.
A total of 284 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 24 (Tuesday) – up from 283 on Monday.
They were among 14,143 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 154,991 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 24 (Tuesday) – up from 154,864 on Monday.